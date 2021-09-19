The number of Covid-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours was the lowest reported on any single day since July 15. Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 40 patients with the coronavirus disease between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, patient coordinator LCPS said.

Eight of the patients went directly to intensive care, and the other 32 were admitted into a regular nursing ward. Over the past seven days, ICUs took an average of about ten Covid-19 patients daily, while the regular care wards registered 45 others.

Total hospital admissions related to the disease have fallen by about 21 percent in a week, according to the organization. ICU admissions alone have gone down by a third this week.

Still, the number of patients in treatment for the disease rose for the first time in six days. There were 559 people in care, eight more than on Saturday. Of that group, 195 were in an ICU, a net increase of three, and 364 were in other hospital departments, a net increase of five.

The hospital total has gone down 13 percent since last Sunday. A similar decrease would put the hospital total at 490 by the end of next week.

The Netherlands also registered the lowest number of new coronavirus infections in a single day since July 5. Public health agency RIVM said that 1,694 more people tested positive for the disease in its daily update of raw data, though figures are often lower on Sundays and Mondays.

Still, the latest data brought the seven-day moving average down three percent to 2,038. The average stood 16 percent lower than a week ago.

Rotterdam had more new infections than any other city with 132, a figure which was still eight percent below its average. Amsterdam posted 86 new infections, the lowest reported since July 1. That was almost 30 percent below average, just like in The Hague which had 70 new infections, the lowest reported on any day there for over a month.

Some 1,984,915 positive coronavirus tests have been reported in the Netherlands since the start of the pandemic.