Drug traffickers in Rotterdam resort to nuanced methods to get their product past authorities, including employing their own children in the port, the AD reported.

Corrupt workers at the port are essential for bringing drugs into the Netherlands from abroad. “Let me be clear: this type of work you cannot do without corrupt port employees”, head of the port police force, Jan Janse said to the AD.

At the Shipping and Transport College, future port employees are schooled on the dangers of working with drug traffickers. The program was designed together with the police and the justice system.

“Working at the port is nice and you do not necessarily come into touch with the drug network. In case it does happen, you need to how you should react. Some students are naïve and have no idea what the consequences are,” one of the creators of the program, Sanne Puntman said.

Sometimes drug traffickers will even send their own children to these classes in hopes of gaining access to the port. “There are a few rotten apples,” Puntman warned. “But I also know these stories from the police school and the security companies. It can happen everywhere.”

During the classes, students are also taught how to navigate on social media, for example, by never posing in pictures in their work clothes. Criminals will try to gain the trust of the port employee by posing as an attractive woman or exploiting a vulnerability of the port worker.

The students also learn to pay attention to strange behavior one of their colleagues may be exhibiting. They learn to pose questions such as: “Why does someone who always works day shifts, all of a sudden want to work at night. And why is he driving an expensive car or wearing an expensive watch which he initially was not able to afford?”

Puntnam said that the program has been successful so far in alerting students about the dangers of entering the drug network. “We would like to continue with the project,” Puntam stated.