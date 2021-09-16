Most train traffic in the Netherlands ground to a halt on Thursday evening due to a telecommunications failure at the traffic control posts, national Dutch railway NS confirmed on its website. The failure with the telephone system meant that "very limited train traffic is currently possible," NS said just before 6 p.m.

The disruption was expected to last at least through 7 p.m., when a some trains could begin moving again, NS wrote in an update 40 minutes after the trouble started.

"Due to a telephone outage, we cannot reliably communicate with the drivers on the trains. As a result, train traffic in the country has come to a standstill," said railroad infrastructure firm ProRail.

Several people took to social media platforms to express their disappointment with the shutdown. "Haven't been on a train in a year and a half. How I didn't miss this," said NRC journalist Bart Funnekotter on Twitter.

Ga je voor het eerst sinds anderhalf jaar weer eens met de trein, wordt ‘ie halverwege de reis geëvacueerd 🤭 pic.twitter.com/yDJQ7mgOCp — Raymond Mens (@raymondmens) September 16, 2021

A seemingly similar malfunction caused a shutdown of most rail operations in the country on May 31. Delays lasted hours even after the systems were restored, with normal operations restored a day later.

In that case, the dedicated wireless network, GSM-R, failed. The system, known as Global System for Mobile Communications - Railway, is used across Europe. The network was designed exclusively for the railways using 3G mobile phone technology, which also allows trains to transmit data about speed and location.

At the time of the May incident, Coen van Kranenburg of ProRail said that brief interruptions happened from time to time, but never such a major failure of the GSM-R system. "It is an incredibly stable network, with which there are rarely problems and which rarely breaks down," he told NOS.

Back in May, ProRail said that communication between train controllers and engineers is "essential for a safe timetable."