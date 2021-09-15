Health service GGD noticed a "remarkable" increase in appointments made to be vaccinated against Covid-19 after reports leaked on Sunday that people will need a coronavirus access pass to visit catering establishments, cultural institutions, festivals and the like. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge officially announced that in a press conference on Tuesday.

Last week, an average of 8 thousand vaccination appointments were booked per day. On Monday that increased to some 13 thousand, and on Tuesday 15,500 appointments were made, NOS reports. "We are not certain about the cause, but the timing is striking," a spokesperson for umbrella organization GGD GHOR Nederland said to the broadcaster.

De Jonge previously said that he hoped the coronavirus access pass - proof usually shown on the CoronaCheck app that you were vaccinated, tested negative, or recently recovered from Covid-19 - would motivate more people to get vaccinated.