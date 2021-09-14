From September 25, fewer coronavirus measures will apply than in the past period, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced during a press conference on Tuesday evening. The obligation to keep 1.5 meters away is no more, the catering industry can open again to maximum capacity and all events are allowed under certain conditions. The rules at a glance:

The coronavirus admission ticket, a QR code generated from a coronavirus recovery certificate, negative test result or Covid-19 vaccination certificate, must be presented by everyone aged 13 and over to gain access to hospitality businesses, events and cultural presentations in venues like cinemas and theatres. It applies both indoors and outdoors, and to places with and without fixed seating. The rule, together with showing proof of identity, is being introduced because more crowds are expected if the 1.5-meter measure no longer applies. The hope is that the demonstration of coronavirus evidence is a temporary measure.

Nightlife businesses such as clubs and discotheques can open again, but only until midnight. This rule already applies to all other catering businesses.

Events outside can take place again without a maximum number of visitors and without a mandatory closing time, just like indoor events with fixed seating. Without fixed seats, a maximum capacity of 75 percent applies to indoor events and the venues must be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. The Cabinet is working on financial support measures for the latter group and nightclubs and other night hospitality businesses, which will be announced "as soon as possible".

Wearing a face mask remains mandatory in vehicles used for public transport, and also at the airports. The obligation will lapse for people in stations and on platforms. In secondary schools, higher vocational education and higher education, it will also no longer be necessary to wear a face mask. These were required for people outside of classrooms and lecture halls.

It will no longer be required that one coronavirus infection at a childcare facility or primary school will force all children in a group into quarantine and to coronavirus test sites. Higher vocational education and higher education facilities will no longer have to keep to a maximum group size of 75 people will be abolished.

A few basic rules will still apply. Although the obligation to keep a physical distance is expiring, the government will continue to treat it as urgent advise. That is because, according to Rutte and De Jonge, the rule demonstrably helps to prevent spreading the coronavirus infection. The same applies to washing hands, not shaking hands, coughing and sneezing in the elbow, staying at home and getting tested at the GGD when cold or flu symptoms arise and ensuring ventilation in indoor areas.

The urgent home work advice is being adapted to "Work from home where possible, at the office when necessary," something which employers and employees must agree on.

In November, the Cabinet will assess how to proceed with the coronavirus measures from that point on, and to what extent they should be tightened up or released.