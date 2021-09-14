Nightclubs and discotheques will be allowed to open up again starting on September 25, sources close to the Cabinet told NOS. The nightlife venues will still have to remain closed from midnight to 6 a.m., like all other bars, cafes and restaurants in the Netherlands.

Access to the venues will only be permitted if people can show proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a recent negative test for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus or that they recovery from the viral infection.

Details of the plan are expected to be announced by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge during a press conference Tuesday evening. Sources also said they would say that indoor events, like rock concerts, can also be held at 75 percent capacity with no requirement that audience members remain in their seats. Multi-day events are also expected to get a go-ahead provided people show their proof of vaccination, infection status or recovery every 24 hours.

Additionally, physical distancing requirements are expected to be lifted. Face masks rules in schools may also be scrapped, but they will continue to be required on public transportation.