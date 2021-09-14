McDonald's is temporarily bringing its meat-substitute burger, the McPlant, to the Netherlands. The burger patty is made from pea protein structured to imitate beef. It will be available at almost all of the over 250 McDonald's branches in the Netherlands until early November, AD reports.

The McPlant is not designated vegetarian or vegan. It can't be vegan, because there is cheddar cheese on the burger. And during preparation, ingredients may come into contact with meat, which means that the vegetarian label is also not possible.

McDonald's is collaborating with Beyond Meat for the production of the McPlant patties.