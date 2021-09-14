The movement skills of many primary school children deteriorated after the first coronavirus lockdown last year compared to before the lockdown. According to researchers at the Mulier Institute, the largest differences were visible in the youngest children in groups 1 and 2. They scored especially poorly on the balancing part.

"This suggests that a lot of exercise is important for developing balance skills," according to the sports research institute. The decline in motor skills is probably due to the loss of organized sports activities for primary school children. "They could no longer play sports at their sports association and no longer had physical education classes at school," according to the Mulier Institute.

Primary schools had to close due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. It was also not allowed to train at associations or to participate in competitions.

"Young children and weaker movers seem to suffer the most adverse effects, while these were not clearly visible in older children and better movers," the institute concluded.

According to the researchers, it is recommended that more attention be paid to weaker children for the 2021/2022 school year. "The group of weaker movers can be helped by a differentiated offer in physical education classes and by additional support."