The average number of daily coronavirus infections in the Netherlands fell to 2,429 on Sunday to set a new three-week low. The total was six percent lower than a week ago, according to raw data from public health agency RIVM.

The total fell on the news that another 2,129 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the RIVM said in its daily statistical update. The RIVM has revealed between 2,000 and 3,000 infections nearly every day since July 30.

Sunday’s data included 176 people in Amsterdam, and 88 each in Rotterdam and The Hague, suggesting either low testing figures or incomplete results. Amsterdam’s tally was slightly off the average, but in Rotterdam the daily total was 38 percent below average. In The Hague, the daily figure was 19 percent below the city’s moving average.

Dutch hospitals were treating 640 patients for Covid-19 on Sunday, eight fewer than on Saturday after accounting for patient admissions, discharges and deaths. The total has fallen by six percent in a week. If that trend continues during the upcoming week there will be just over 600 patients with the disease in treatment next Sunday.

The current hospital total includes 205 people in intensive care, a net decrease of four. There were 435 others in regular care wards, also a net decrease of four. Hospitals sent 52 patients with Covid-19 to regular care over the past 24 hours, with seven more sent to an intensive care unit.

Hospitals admitted eight percent fewer patients this calendar week versus last week. At the same time, ICU admissions have gone up by 26 percent. On average hospitals took on 70 patients daily each of the past seven days, including 14 sent directly to an ICU.

A total of 1,970,914 positive coronavirus tests have been registered in the Netherlands since the start of the pandemic.