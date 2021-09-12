Amsterdam was voted the second-best city in the world by readers of the Time Out travel magazine in a survey among 27 thousand people.

The readers were particularly impressed by the sustainability of the capital city. Amsterdam came in third in terms of sustainability and the category ‘green’. The city also came in second when taken it came to “taking a walk in nature”, largely due to the Vondelpark which was described as “the city’s lungs”.

Only San Francisco was more popular among Time Out Readers.

“During the pandemic, Amsterdam has felt the absence of culture and social life more acutely than most. Yet, the city has used the time wisely, focusing inwards on its famous beauty history and community spirit”, Derek Robertson from Time Out wrote.

Amsterdam was the only Dutch city in the ranking of the 37 best cities in the world. The list was based on a number of categories, including food, culture, sustainability, community projects and green space.