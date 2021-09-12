Police have been looking for 15-year-old Lou-Lou de la Mar from The Hague who has been missing since Friday.

“She was last seen in Scheveningen and can be recognized because she is walking in slippers or bare feet”, the police said. The girl had long blond hair tied in a ponytail, blue eyes and was wearing green pants at the time of her disappearance.

Police believed the teenager is most likely traveling by foot.

Anyone with more information on the missing girl was asked to report to police.