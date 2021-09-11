On Friday, Solar Team Eindhoven presented a solar powered mobile home - a camper that generates enough solar energy to live and drive on. According to the student team, the Stella Vita is the world's first solar powered camper.

The solar panels on the Stella Vita's roof generate enough energy to drive, shower, watch TV, charge your laptop and make coffee, according to the team. The camper can travel up to 730 kilometers on a sunny day, with a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

The camper has a roof that lifts up when stationary, making it easier to move about and live in the mobile home. It also has extra solar panels that fold out when the roof is raised, doubling the solar surface.

The team will show off the Stella Vita by driving it some 3 thousand kilometers from Eindhoven to the southernmost tip of Spain, using only energy from the sun, and stopping at events, companies and universities along the way. The road trip will start on September 13.

"To accelerate the transition [to a more sustainable future] we are going to inspire as many people in Europe as possible during our journey," Kjell Revenberg, team manager of Solar Team Eindhoven, said.