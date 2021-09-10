Radboudumc in Nijmegen is investigating how the various coronavirus vaccines can be combined with the flu vaccine. The medical center is starting its study among people over the age of 60, who are already invited for a flu shot every autumn. There is also indications that the flu shot offers "some form of protection" against the coronavirus, the center said, but that is still under investigation.

"Do the vaccines reinforce each other, or not? Which order of vaccination provides the most antibodies against the coronavirus? And can we give the shots at the same time, or should there be a certain period in between? Those are the questions we want answers to," explained professor of internal medicine Mihai Netea.

The medical center is still looking for people over 60 to participate int he study. Participants must have been fully vaccinated against the couronavirus more than four months ago.