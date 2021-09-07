Some 2,501 more coronavirus infections were uncovered by the RIVM, the Dutch public health agency said in its daily statistical update on Tuesday. The raw data brought the seven-day average up to 2,588 on Tuesday, about two percent higher than a week ago. The average has held between 2,500 and 2,600 for ten days.

Overall, infections remained largely the same over the last two weeks. The number of daily national infections has also entirely remained between 2,000 and 3,000 since July 31. A combination of raw and corrected data put the average at about 2,556.

The city of Utrecht reported 93 more infections among its residents, third most of all Dutch cities. That brought the city's average up to 69, about 13 percent higher compared to a week ago. It was the most infections in a single day in almost six weeks there. School in Utrecht started back up just over a week ago, and already between 10 and 15 classrooms have been sent into quarantine because of close contact with an infected person.

With 244 more residents testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Amsterdam infections could also be flattening out after several weeks of decline. The average number of daily infections there was 193, which was still four percent lower than a week ago. Rotterdam had the second highest total with 125 infections, with a city average of 157.

Dutch hospitals were treating 678 people for Covid-19, down a net total of four patients after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. There were 215 such patients in intensive care units, a net decrease of five. The other 463 were in regular care, a net increase of one.

Hospitals admitted 61 people with the disease between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, including nine sent directly to an ICU. That brought the seven-day average down to 73, out of whom 12 went to an intensive care unit.