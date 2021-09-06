Some 2,151 new coronavirus infections were revealed in the daily statistical update from public health institute RIVM on Monday. That was the lowest number of infections reported in a single day since August 9, though infections disclosed on Sundays and Mondays are often lower than mid-week.

The new data moved the seven-day average down less than one percent to 2,566. That was almost the same as a week ago. A combination of raw and corrected data put that figure at 2,530.

About 10.9 percent of those tested for the viral infection from August 28 - September 4 were tested positive for the coronavirus. That was the lowest since the seven-day period ending July 6. On August 27, the positivity rate was 13.7 percent. Since then, testing figures at the GGD have gone up 27 percent to 21,783 per day.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (126), Rotterdam (104) and The Hague (81). All three were well below their respective moving averages. The mean in Amsterdam has dropped 13 percent in a week to 182. The averages in Rotterdam (154) and The Hague (123) have both gone up about five percent.

Hospitals were treating 682 people with Covid-19 on Monday afternoon, two more than on Sunday. That was still about one percent lower than a week ago.

However, the total number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care rose to 220, the most in a week. That figure went up by a net total of seven after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 462 were being treated in regular care, a net decrease of five.

Hospitals took on 55 patients with the disease in the past 24 hours, the lowest since July 18. That included 17 people sent directly to intensive care. Over the past week, hospitals have admitted 75 Covid-19 patients per day, on average. That was five percent lower than the previous week, and includes 12 sent to an ICU per day.

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus 1,956,348 times since the start of the pandemic.