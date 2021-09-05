A man wielding an axe was spotted in Maastricht on Saturday evening. The police were able to arrest the man that same evening.

Before his arrest, he hit a young woman on the head with a bag, according to police. She sustained light injuries to her head. The reason behind the attack is not yet known.

Police raided the house of the man at 7 p.m. and took the man into custody.

A citizen alert that was sent out to warn residents of the man earlier that evening described the suspect as a man in his mid-20s with a large build. Police warned people not to approach the man themselves.