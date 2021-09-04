The Royal Dutch Military Police found 16 Albanians on board a yacht off the coast of Zeeland on Friday evening. Two Ukrainian nationals have been taken into custody on suspicion of people smuggling.

The sailing yacht was stopped on the Westerschelde near Vlissingen. A helicopter was present to present to aid the coastal guard, Omroep Zeeland reported.

On June 20, the Royal Dutch Military Police discovered 21 Albanians on a sailing boat trying to reach England. Nine Albanians were also discovered earlier that month along the coast of the Vrouwenpolder.