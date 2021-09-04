The average number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 per day rose by 2 percent since Friday. Some 2,793 new infections were reported to the RIVM, according to the Dutch health agency’s raw data update on Saturday afternoon.

The moving average reached 2,567 on the news. It was still about two percent lower compared to one week earlier. New Dutch infections have remained between 2,000 and 3,000 nearly every day since July 30.

The latest batch of data showed 213 new infections among Amsterdam residents, the most since August 27. The capital’s seven-day average was 188, having dropped 14 percent in a week.

Another 170 people tested positive in The Hague, the most there in a single day in about six weeks. The average there has gone up 13 percent in a week to 129. In Rotterdam, 164 new infections brought the city’s average to 152, about level compared to a week ago.

Dutch hospitals were treating 654 people for Covid-19, one more than on Friday. The LCPS said that 215 of them were in intensive care units, up from 212. The other 440 were being treated in regular care wards, a net decrease of two after accounting for new patient admissions, discharges and deaths.

Hospitals admitted 85 people with the coronavirus disease during the past 24 hours, including 10 who were sent directly to intensive care units. On average, 76 have been admitted on each of the past seven days, including 12 sent straight to an ICU.