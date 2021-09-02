Four of the best Dutch universities climbed in the new World University Rankings by British magazine Times Higher Education. There are a total of seven Dutch universities in the top 100, just like in previous years.

Wageningen University & Research (WUR) is the highest place, in place 53. Last year, Wageningen was also at the top of the Dutch universities, then in place 62.

The University of Amsterdam (UvA) also rose in the ranking, from place 66 to place 65. Utrecht University moved up six places, from 75 to 69. The university in Leiden dropped just one place, from 70 to 71. Erasmus University Rotterdam remained in place 72, TU Delft rose from 78 to 75, and the University of Groningen (RUG) remained in place 80.

The Times Higher Education ranking is one of the most important international rankings for assessing university performance. For the latest list, more than 1,600 different universities in 99 countries and territories were assessed on various factors. For example, education, research, knowledge transfer and international positioning were examined.

The University of Oxford was ranked at number 1 for the sixth year in a row. China has two institutes in the top 20 for the first time this year, and six new countries and territories were added to the list with their universities this year: Azerbaijan, Ecuador , Ethiopia, Fiji, Palestine and Tanzania.