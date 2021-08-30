The general coronavirus support schemes will expire on October 1, as expected, the Cabinet officially confirmed on Monday. Continuing to provide support for employers and entrepreneurs "would hinder economic recovery," according to Wopke Hoekstra, the finance minister, Wouter Koolmees, the social affairs minister, and Stef Blok, the economic affairs minister.

Another arrangement will still be provided for companies that are still closed by government order, such as nightclubs and discotheques. "Such targeted regulation is very complex, and requires a great deal from the organizations which will take advantage of it", according to the ministers.

However, entrepreneurs can still make use of certain smaller schemes for a while. In addition, the scheme to provide support for the reduction of working hours will return, and rules regarding special assistance for the self-employed will be simplified.

The financing arrangements will also remain in effect for companies that need money to meet their obligations in the short term.