The e-bike is steadily gaining ground in the Netherlands. Last year, 550 thousand e-bikes were sold nationwide, making the Netherlands second in Europe for the most e-bikes sold. That is half of the total 1.1 million bikes that were sold last year.

Only in Germany were more e-bikes purchased in 2020, figures from the Confederation of the European Bicycle Industry, Conebi, showed.

“The Netherlands has always been a leading country when it comes to cycling. That’s no different when it comes to e-bikes”, Conebi director Manuel Marsilio said to NU.nl. Conebi expected that in the near future half of all bikes that are bought will be electric.

“E-bike is the new golfing. The percentage of e-bikes is increasing in all countries, only the speed of the increase differs”, Marsilio. The Netherlands is the European front-runner when it comes to the number of e-bikes sold in comparison to the number of bikes without pedal assistance.

Roughly half of the 1.1 million bikes sold last year were e-bikes. A quarter of the total number of bikes sold last year were city bikes, followed by kid bikes at ten percent, race bikes at seven percent and mountain bikes at five percent.

The amount of money spent on bikes rose by more than half last year to ten billion euros Europe-wide.

“The e-bike is increasingly often being discovered as the ideal means of transport for commuters. More and more countries are ensuring that there is also the right infrastructure for this”, Marsilio said.