Sunday, August 29, 2021 - 11:15
25-year-old man dies after stabbing incident in Arnhem
A 25-year-old man died after a stabbing incident that took place in an apartment on the Van Galenstraat in Arnhem on Saturday morning.
The police were called to the apartment at 10:15 a.m. after reports of a fight. Upon arrival of the police, it appeared that one of the people in the apartment had been stabbed.
He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the crime. Police have not excluded the possibility of more suspects.
Reporting by ANP and NL Times.