A 25-year-old man died after a stabbing incident that took place in an apartment on the Van Galenstraat in Arnhem on Saturday morning.

The police were called to the apartment at 10:15 a.m. after reports of a fight. Upon arrival of the police, it appeared that one of the people in the apartment had been stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the crime. Police have not excluded the possibility of more suspects.