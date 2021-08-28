The disapproval of the Cabinet’s coronavirus policy is at an all-time low, based on an RIVM survey conducted between 28 July and August 1 but Health Minister Hugo de Jonge thinks he can regain public trust, AD reported.

Only around 30 percent of respondents said they felt positively towards the Cabinet’s approach to the pandemic.

Reasons for the lack of trust can vary, according to professor of psychology Paul van Lange. “The results of the study show that people are missing a clear course. That they first propagate dancing with Janssen and then have to hit the brakes again. Such mistakes can have a lasting effect”, the professor said.

In June, the health minister said it was safe to go party immediately after receiving the one-shot Janssen Covid-19 vaccine. Later it turned out, that these statements were false.

Many also do not understand why the Zaandvort Grand Prix is allowed to go through but music festivals have been canceled. “We don’t understand the decisions anymore”, Mojo CEO Ruben Brouwer said to the AD.

During the summer holiday, people were able to observe how other countries were managing the coronavirus crisis, thereby, highlighting the Cabinet’s mistakes. “Then you conclude: we’re not doing that well. The haunting mistakes, the international comparison and uncertainty about the coming autumn can lead to a dip in confidence”, according to Van Lange.

De Jonge has stated he is willing to work in the next Cabinet. He did not say how exactly he plans to regain public confidence. The health minister did state he will “do what is necessary, what we have always been doing: explain what is possible and what is not.”

“This crisis has shown that trust can quickly be lost but also regained”, Van Lange said. A new minister will also not have it easy, according to crisis management expert Arjen Boin to the AD.

Around 70 percent of the respondents in the RIVM survey did state that the Cabinet is doing its best. On the Bloomberg index, the Netherlands came in second for the countries that fought the coronavirus crisis the most effectively without restricting the economy and science too heavily.