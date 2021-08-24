The private address of 14-year-old Rosalinde Leijdekker, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier this month asking him to take climate change seriously, was published on the Tweede Kamer website due to a mistake by the Prime Minister. The 14-year-old girl is now facing aggressive reactions, her father said to NRC.

Rutte answered the girl's letter and animal party PvdD asked for a copy of the response. As a result, Rutte's response was published as a formal document on the website of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, last week. But due to an error, Rosalinde's address was not blocked out.

According to father Jaco Leijdekker, the first aggressive reactions started arriving shortly after the letter was published. The 14-year-old girl was accused of "climate hysterics" and called a "cunt child", among other things, her father said to NRC. "There only needs to be one malicious person who wants to go a step further and then our private address is circulating on the internet," he said.

Rutte's Ministry of General Affairs removed the address a few days after it was posted online, according to the newspaper. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told NRC that Rutte "regrets" what happened and an internal investigation was launched to find out how this mistake occurred.