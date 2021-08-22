The Netherlands is making ten million euros available for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. The money will go to the United Nations’ Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF).

“With this money, partner organizations can quickly respond to the crisis and the terrible conditions”, Minister of Development Cooperation Tom de Bruijn said.

In Afghanistan, 18 million out of the 38 million people in the country were already dependent on humanitarian aid, according to the Cabinet. This is due to the security situation in the country plus climate change and the coronavirus crisis. The rapid advance of the Taliban following the departure of US troops from the country has further worsened conditions for Afghans.

The money is intended for basic needs, such as food, shelter and medical supplies.

Last week, several organizations called for support for Afghanistan. The European Commission called for humanitarian aid to be delivered. Charitable organizations such as UNICEF and Save the Children have also said that Afghans need support. The International Red Cross said on Tuesday it needed more than 20 million euros for emergency aid.