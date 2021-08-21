The personal files of employees of the Gelderland province were breached by hackers, De Gelderlander reported. Around 1,600 people work for the Gelderland province

The digital intrusion as discovered by an external IT company that updated the files of the provincial employees on Wednesday evening.

“For the time being, the hack has no consequences for the security of other digital, provincial activities”, the province stated in a press release.

The incident was reported to the police and the Dutch Data Protection Authority on Thursday morning.