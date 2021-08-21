Another 2,467 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to raw data released by the RIVM on Saturday. That pushed the seven-day moving average back up one percent to 2,467. The average was about three percent higher than a week earlier, the raw data showed.

A mix of raw and corrected data put the average closer to 2,401, nearly four percent higher than the corresponding figure from last Saturday. With the exception of one outlier, the number of daily infections has remained between two thousand and three thousand since July 31.

The three cities with the most residents testing positive according to Saturday’s data were Amsterdam (245), Rotterdam (135) and The Hague (121). Only Rotterdam was near its daily average. The capital was about 12 percent above average, and The Hague was over 26 percent higher than its weekly mean. Infections in Almere also remained high at 72, with the city’s seven-day average up 34 percent in a week to 69.

The total number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients fell by one percent between Friday and Saturday afternoon, according to the LCPS. The total stood at 657, which was still one percent higher than a week earlier.

That figure included 218 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units, three more than on Friday after taking admissions, discharges and deaths into account. The regular care wards were treating 439 people for the coronavirus disease, a net decrease of 13.

Hospitals admitted 71 patients with Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, including 14 who were sent to intensive care units. On average, 76 patients were admitted each of the past seven days, six percent lower than a week ago. The average includes about 14 who were sent to an ICU daily, down from an average of 17 last week.