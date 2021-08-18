The fact that there will be a campsite in Zandvoort for Formula 1 attendees does not make the Dutch Grand Prix a festival in disguise, Zandvoort mayor David Moolenburgh said to NOS in response to criticism from the events industry.

"Some time ago we issued a permit for a temporary camping site next to the circuit. It is a camping site like the many we have in Zandvoort," Mooleburgh said. He added that plans for entertainment and catering on site were "completely scaled down" once the coronavirus rules for the Grand Prix became clear. "It is only meant for sleeping."

According to Moolenburgh, the site is also mainly intended for volunteers working at the circuit during the Grand Prix. The camp site can accommodate 5 thousand people. Half of this capacity is intended for crew, he said.

"At a festival, the vast majority of the public also sleeps on the grounds. This is a relatively small campsite compared to the number of visitors," the mayor said. The Grand Prix planned to receive about 105 thousand visitors per day, but with the coronavirus rules, only two thirds of the seats can be filled.

Moolenburgh added that he understands why the events industry is upset. "But that is a consequence of the choices they make in The Hague. In any case, we are very happy in Zandvoort that we can continue to organize the Formula 1 in a limited setting."