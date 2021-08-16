The critical Polish broadcaster TVN24 was granted a Dutch broadcasting license, the parent company of TVN24, Discovery, wrote on Monday. TVN24 is seen as the last government critical broadcaster in Poland.

The broadcaster will now be able to continue publishing even if the Polish National Broadcasting revokes the renewal of their local license on September 26.

“If the Polish broadcasting board does not renew the license, we will be able to continue broadcasting at TVN24 with the Dutch license, in accordance with Polish and European law”, European president of Discovery Kasia Kieli said, according to NOS.

TVN24 said the Dutch license does not clear the hurdles created by the amendment to the Broadcasting Act on Wednesday. The amendment forbids non-European companies to have a majority interest in Polish media. Foreign media outlets have too much influence in Poland, according to the Polish government.

Critics of the amendment said that the amendment encroaches on press freedom. “The future of TVN and of press freedom in Poland is still in danger”, Kieli said.

The media law oversteps a bilateral investment agreement with the United States, Discovery said. They announced legal proceedings against the Polish government last week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also concerned about the new media law stating, “This draft legislation threatens media freedom and could undermine Poland’s strong investment climate.”