A gravely injured 23-year-old man from Breskens was found around 4:30 a.m. by police in a dune area near the Walendijk in Groede, Omroep Zeeland reported. The victim had been stabbed and was in critical condition. He was rushed to hospital to have his wounds treated.

Two teenage boys from Maastricht were still being held on Sunday afternoon, as investigators worked on uncovering their role in the crime.

Six teenagers in total, four boys and two girls, were arrested in connection with the crime. Four of them have since been released.

The suspects included two 17-year-old girls from Oostburg and a 16- and a 17-year-old boy from Maastricht. The two remaining boys were found near the crime scene. Further details on their identity were not known.

