Students from the Vrije Universiteit (VU) in Amsterdam built a “menstrual cabinet” where students can take tampons and sanitary pads for free, AT5 reported. One in ten women does not have enough money to buy period products, a study from the De Bovengrondse association showed, which is why the university decided to hand out period products free of charge.

“People believe that affording period products is not a problem for students”, Nicole Römer from Neighborhood Feminists told AT5. “I think it’s a really good that students from the VU came up with this idea.”

“Menstruating, you don’t choose to do that”, the chair of the SRVU student union Pieter van Rossum said. “Menstrual products are a primary need for many people. If you don’t have money, then you are screwed.”

Van Rossum told a story to AT5 about a woman who still lived with her parents but had financial difficulties affording period products. “The cabinet ensured that she had to worry less about her basic needs”, the chair said.

Many people reacted positively to the cabinet. “I would like to see many more of these kinds of cabinets”, one student said. If things went according to Van Rossum every bathroom would be equipped with free period products.