After the number of Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals decreased for four days in a row, the patient coordination center, LCPS, reported an increase of six patients with the disease. In total, there were 652 Covid-19 patients hospitalized on Saturday, four percent fewer than a week earlier.

Out of the total number of Covid-19 patients, 454 were stationed in the regular hospital ward, an increase of four compared to Friday. In total, 80 new patients were admitted to the regular hospital ward between Friday and Saturday afternoon; the highest number since the beginning of the month.The remaining 198 Covid-19 patients were being treated in the intensive care units, two more than on Friday. In total, 13 new patients were admitted in the ICU due to Covid-19 between Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Nonetheless, the seven-day average for the combined total of hospital admissions for Covid-19 patients was seven percent lower on Saturday compared to one week earlier. About 81 patients with the coronavirus disease were hospitalized on each of the past seven days, including 17 who were sent straight to intensive care.

The number of new coronavirus infections dropped on Saturday to 2,349, bringing the seven-day moving average down to 2,352 infections. That average has decreased by ten percent in the past week. The cities with the highest infection numbers were Amsterdam (222), Rotterdam (128) and The Hague (92).

Improvements have slowed regarding the national coronavirus infection totals after a sharp surge in cases caused by the Delta variant in July, with the number of daily infections showing signs of flattening out over the past week.

Certain restrictions mainly pertaining to social distancing in higher education institutions were cautiously released by the Cabinet on Friday, justified by the slowing spread of the virus. Some experts were still worried that cases could spike again once schools reopen and people return from holiday.

In fact, a higher percentage of people are also testing positive for the coronavirus infection. Some 13.8 percent of those scheduling their own test with the GGD tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. That has risen in a week from 12.5 percent