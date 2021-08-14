Nowadays, the industrial style is extremely popular among homeowners. They use many different types of products to make sure that their house looks take on a look resembling a style seen in old factories. A few different types of floors really suit the industrial style, including a cast floor, or gietvloer in Dutch.

Besides that, a concrete floor with an epoxy coating will look amazing in an industrial bathroom as well. This is known as an epoxyvloer in Dutch. Of course, in your bathroom you will have to decorate the walls as well. Here you should choose for concrete ciré. You will find out why this is a good idea below.

What is concrete ciré?

Beton cire, as it is called in Dutch, literally means rubbed concrete. This technique originates from France. The French used this method to give concrete a more beautiful appearance, although historically it was still a thicker product. Over the years, concrete ciré has been developed into a sleek stucco that is applied with a thin layer. Concrete ciré has a layer thickness of a few millimeters, which means that we can use the product on walls, floors, stairs and furniture. This thin layer thickness makes it light in weight. All in all, concrete ciré has a natural and calm appearance, with the looks of real concrete.

Appearance and color

The appearance is without a doubt an advantage of concrete ciré. You can choose the look yourself. The color for your concrete ciré in the bathroom can be chosen in any color. Secondly, in addition to the color, you can also choose the structure and texture of this finish. Do you want a rough, robust look or a calm, serene look? It is all possible! This way you create your own, unique concrete ciré on the walls in your own bathroom.

Seamless and hygienic

Experts apply concrete ciré completely seamlessly to the walls of the bathroom, although you could do this yourself as well to save some money. This seamless wall covering provides a calm, serene look without interrupting joints. In addition to the appearance of the concrete ciré walls, concrete ciré is also easy to maintain due to the seamless design. This is one of the great advantages of concrete ciré. For example, scrubbing joints is a thing of the past when you opt for this wall finish. Cleaning concrete ciré walls will be quite easy as well as it does not contain any seams.

Maintenance and waterproof

Despite the fact that concrete ciré is easy to keep clean, it does require maintenance. Avoid aggressive cleaning agents such as chlorine, bleach or descaler on the concrete walls, instead usea pH neutral cleaning agent and, for example, a damp microfibre cloth for cleaning. Also do not use scouring pads on the concrete ciré. This will damage the lacquer layers and the wall will no longer be waterproof, which is another advantage of concrete ciré as it is waterproof with the help of the right coating and lacquer layers.