Two nature organizations in Zandvoort are missing regulations in the event permit for the Formula 1 races at the beginning of September to guarantee the health of the visitors. The clubs, Stichting Duinbehoud and Stichting Red de Kust, said on Tuesday that they are surprised that the mayor issued a permit for "a large-scale event with 125,000 participants while this is not allowed at all under the current Covid-19 measures".

They want the mayor to clearly indicate in the short term what is and is not allowed during the races and which visitor numbers are allowed and which coronavirus measures are necessary to guarantee the health of visitors.

At the beginning of August, the municipality of Zandvoort and event organization Zandvoort Beyond already announced that they would continue with the preparation for the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix. Zandvoort expects 105,000 visitors a day on 3, 4 and 5 September, but the cabinet can decide on 13 August to come up with new, strict coronavirus rules for events in September. "Nobody knows what it will be, we are waiting. The municipality issued the permit, but the cabinet is in charge of the coronavirus measures," said a spokesperson for the municipality.

With reporting by ANP