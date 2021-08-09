The Eurostar trains will travel more often between London and Paris later this month. Eurostar stated they want to increase their capacity between London and Amsterdam as well once coronavirus restrictions are eased between the two countries.

In the second half of August, Eurostar train service will pick up again between London and Paris. Depending on the demand, the capacity will be raised further.

Between London and Amsterdam, train capacity will not increase for the time being due to the United Kingdom still being classed as a high-risk area in the Netherlands. The capacity on this stretch will increase “once measures have been relaxed”, Eurostar said.

Restrictions were relaxed for travelers going from France to the UK over the past weekend. Travelers from France who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not have to go into the UK anymore. A quarantine obligation still applies for travelers from the Netherlands in the UK.

Eurostar suffered great losses during the coronavirus crisis and almost went bankrupt. The number of passengers fell by 95 percent. Train services declined to one train ride per day between London and Paris and London and Amsterdam.

With reporting by ANP