The cabinet will probably decide in the autumn whether fully vaccinated people should receive an extra shot of the coronavirus vaccine to be better protected against the virus. An advice from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) and Health Council is expected by then, said the Ministry of Public Health. It recently emerged that millions of Britons are reportedly getting a third shot in the near future.

In June, the OMT and Health Council were already asked about their views on such an extra "booster". The advisory bodies then jointly indicated that there were still too may uncertainties about the course of the virus and the vaccines. They did, however, call it "plausible that a booster vaccination or vaccination with an adapted SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is in the offing".

More clarity on this should be provided after the summer. In any case, it is expected that advice will also be given as to which groups will be eligible. For example, only the elderly may be injected again.