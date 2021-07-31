New daily coronavirus infections fell below three thousand on Saturday for the first time since July 6. Preliminary data from public health agency RIVM showed that an additional 2,983 people test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

That brought the seven-day moving average down to 3,869, the lowest it has been in three weeks. The average was 47 percent lower than it was one week ago.

Rotterdam overtook Amsterdam as the city with the highest number of new coronavirus infections with 217 additional positive coronavirus tests reported. The capital followed with 213 new infections and The Hague came in third with 96 new infections. Those three cities remained the highest for the average number of daily infections.

Amsterdam’s average fell to 232, and in Rotterdam, the figure stood at 175. An average of 104 residents in The Hague tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection each of the past seven days.

An additional 85 Covid-19 patients were admitted to the regular hospital ward between Friday and Saturday afternoon, the patient coordination center LCPS reported. The ICU saw 13 additional admissions for patients with Covid-19. Overall, the seven-day-moving for Covid-19 hospital admissions lay at 99 new admissions; 32 percent higher than it was one week ago.

In total, hospitals were treating 667 Covid-19 patients on Saturday, a two percent increase in a day. The LCPS said 486 people were being cared for in the regular hospital wards, a net increase of 11. The other 181 patients were in the ICUs, a net increase of five after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

People in the Netherlands tested positive for the coronavirus a total of 1,865,511 times since the start of the pandemic.