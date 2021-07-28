Netherlands residents who got vaccinated against Covid-19 while abroad and need proof of that to travel or attend events, can now register their vaccination in the Netherlands. Anyone vaccinated outside the European Union will have to go to Utrecht to register their jabs, the government said in a statement outlining ten different scenarios.

Someone who was fully vaccinated within the European Union should have received a certificate in the country where the vaccination took place. That certificate can be used to get the "fully vaccinated" green check mark on the CoronaCheck app, which is used as proof of vaccination for travel and event purposes.

The process is more complex for a resident vaccinated in a country outside the EU, but once completed a certificate will be granted that is valid in the Netherlands and the EU. This certificate can be uploaded in the CoronaCheck app.

To accomplish this, the vaccinated person will have to go to Utrecht with their identification, evidence of their citizen service number (BSN), and the original vaccination certificate received in the country where the vaccination took place. The details on the ID must be the same as the details on the vaccination certificate. The vaccine administered must be a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency, and the certificate must show that the person was fully vaccinated. A full list of requirements can be found here.

Residents can make an appointment to have their foreign vaccination registered by calling 030 - 8002899. The Utrecht location address will be sent along with the appointment confirmation.

Appointments cannot be made by people who received a first shot in the Netherlands, and a second shot outside of the European Union. Anyone vaccinated outside the EU who did not receive evidence of this also cannot register their jabs in the Netherlands.

Those given their first shot outside of the Netherlands can get their booster in the Netherlands, however in that circumstance it is also not yet possible to be identified as fully vaccinated in the CoronaCheck app.

There remain complications for anyone vaccinated on Bonaire, Saba or Sint Eustatius. Residents of Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten have to contact their respective governments for travel and vaccination certificates.

Residents of the Netherlands who were unable to register their vaccinations will have to get a certificate that shows they tested negative for the coronavirus infection, or that they recently recovered from Covid-19, if they want to travel or attend events.