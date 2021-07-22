Despite the urgent advice to avoid all but absolutely necessary travel to countries with a code orange coronavirus travel warning, which currently include popular vacation destinations Portugal and Spain, the Dutch government is not actually doing anything to stop people from vacationing in these countries, AD reports.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responsible for travel advice, told the newspaper that people should decide for themselves whether a trip is necessary or not. "We provide advice. If it is orange, that is absolutely an advice not to go on holiday there," the spokesperson said. "It is unwise to ignore that."

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management informed "all airlines and travel organizations" that a vacation is absolutely not a necessary trip. "We will continue to do that," a spokesperson said to AD. And yet, flights continue to depart to code orange holiday destinations. The spokesperson also pointed to people's own responsibility. "This is important. Because only together can we get corona under control."

The Foreign Affairs spokesperson called it obvious that there are still flights to code orange countries. "Travel should remain possible for people who have to go there for urgent reasons," she said. She added that the Ministry has always warned that it is risky to book a vacation at this stage. "There are no guarantees that a country that is now 'yellow' will remain so."