The organizers behind Amsterdam food festival Rollende Keukens said plans to host their food truck celebration for the first time in over two years will have to be delayed yet again. The festival was recently announced for September 1-5, but it will instead take place May 25-29, 2022.

"Very unfortunate, and so now on to the next edition," said Igor Sorko, of Mister Kitchen, to AT5

The decision was made because Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that there will be no further clarity about Cabinet policy towards festivals and events until August 13. "That's too late. We just don't dare to do it this way," Sorko stated.

Additionally, free festivals cannot make use of government coronavirus subsidies for cancelled events, he said. "And that's just really strange. Those events actually need that fund more than paid events."

"The weekend of the Rollende Keukens is gorging, flirting and dancing at less than 1 meter with acquaintances" and unknown people alike, the festival said on social media. Not to mention "standing in line for an indispensable snack or a very special beer."

Just to consider holding the event, the organization was going to fence off the entire festival area in Westerpark, and only allow in people who could prove they were either vaccinated against Covid-19, or that they had recently tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

"And also that fence did not sit well with us. Then it was no longer going to be accessible to everyone, as we so very much like," Sorko told the local broadcaster.