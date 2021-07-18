Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen was leading in the first lap of the British Grand Prix when he collided with Lewis Hamilton who was advancing from the inside on a turn. Verstappen lost control of his car while trying to fend off the attack, and careened into a barrier.

The Dutch driver appeared to be in good physical condition after the crash. It took a while before Verstappen could be heard over the radio, but he was able to exit the damaged car shortly after. Emergency services quickly tended to the driver. On his way out, Verstappen waved to fans as he got in the ambulance.

Hamilton was just behind his Dutch rival when the two arrived at the Silverstone straight. There, Hamilton tried to overtake Verstappen in the Copse corner where the two ended up colliding. The race was temporarily stopped due to the crash.

Red Bull team leader Christian Horner blamed Hamilton for the crash, as Hamilton was unsuccessful in passing Verstappen to that point. The race stewards gave Hamilton a 10-second penalty for the incident.

Verstappen took pole position a day earlier after winning Formula One’s first-ever sprint race. Going into race day, Verstappen was in first place with 182 points, including five wins and eight podium finishes this season. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was 33 points behind Verstappen at the start of the day, with three wins and six podium finishes.