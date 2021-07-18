Alleged Dutch hitman, 31-year-old Jeffrey S., was arrested during his own birthday party on July 1 in the Spanish town of Torremolinos, Spanish Authorities stated in a press release on Saturday.

On a rare occasion, S. revealed himself at a bar to celebrate his birthday. Spanish authorities seized the opportunity to take him into custody.

In the Netherlands, S. is being prosecuted because he is believed to be involved in the 13Maracane case, an investigation into a criminal group known to commit murders. He has been suspected of working as a hitman for Houssine A., also known as ‘Hoes’.

A. had a feud with his rival Gwenette Martha since 2012. Martha was found murdered in May 2014 with more than 10 bullets in his body. A. is still at large, likely residing in Morocco.

S. grew up on the Eastern Islands where he hung out with his neighbor, Omar Lkhorf, the cousin of A. Lkhorf has since been sentenced to life in prison for a series of murders.

S. had already been arrested in Spain in 2018 and 2019 on suspicion of the murders of a Colombian and a French man. After being detained for some time, he was released again.

Two weeks before the arrest of S., a fellow member of A.’s gang, Khalid B., was arrested in Belgium on suspicion of attempted murder.