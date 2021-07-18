The total number of Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals was 51 percent higher on Sunday compared to a week ago. Similar growth in the hospitalized total has not been seen in the Netherlands in nine months.

The hospital total stood at 311 on Sunday afternoon. Should it continue to climb at the same rate, there will be 474 Covid-19 patients hospitalized by the end of next week.

Out of the 311 patients, 235 were being treated in regular hospital wards. That was a net increase of 28 after accounting for admissions, discharges and deaths.

The other 76 patients were in intensive care, a net decrease of one. The ICU total has held below 80 for six straight days, a low level not seen since last September.

The combined total of 311 was 10 percent higher than a day earlier. Between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, 44 additional patients with Covid-19 were admitted into care, including two sent straight to the ICU. The seven-day moving average for Covid-19 hospital admissions went up to 35 on Sunday, compared to 31 on Saturday.

The RIVM reported on Sunday that 10,247 new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections were diagnosed. The seven-day moving average for coronavirus infections rose up to 10,101 on the news, the first time it broke the 10 thousand mark since December 27.

The cities with the highest number of coronavirus infections were Amsterdam (1,022), Rotterdam (662) and The Hague (265). With more than a thousand new infections for the ninth consecutive day, the capital city’s daily coronavirus average stood at 1,133. However, infections reported on Sunday were down 24 percent versus a week ago.

Figures for Rotterdam and The Hague were both about average. Utrecht maintained a daily average of about 357, and in Groningen that was 331. There were some indications that a portion of infection data in a few larger cities was delayed.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said the 19 millionth Covid-19 vaccine shot was expected to be given on Sunday. Some 1.1 million doses were expected to be given out this calendar week, roughly 10 percent lower than a week ago, and about 500 thousand doses fewer than a month ago.

Earlier this week, the RIVM stopped providing estimates about the Covid-19 vaccination program on a daily basis.

In total, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus a total 1,798,570.