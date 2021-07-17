The children and ex-wife of crime journalist, Peter R. de Vries who was shot in the head in Amsterdam on July 6 published a full-page advertisement in the Volkskrant, AD and Trouw. In it, they commemorated the murdered reporter as a husband, father, grandfather and journalist.

At top of the page is a quote De Vries also had tattooed on his body: “On bended knee is no way to be free.”

De Vries died of his injuries on Thursday at the age of 64 after battling for his life for nine days in hospital.

An obituary was also published in many major news outlets by almost 50 news editors from among others, De Telegraaf, RTL Nieuws, AD, ANP, Shownieuws and BNR Nieuwsradio. “One of us is no more”, is written above the list of names of editors-in-chief who honored De Vries.

The editor-in-chief from the ANP, Freek Staps, said that hereby they hope to send out a strong message in the sign of unity. “Peter R. de Vries played several roles, one of them was as a journalist. We have now lost him as that and we, as the whole of Dutch new journalism, think about that. No matter how diverse the press is, we all recognized something in Peter.”

“It is immensely sad, he is no longer with us”, the Society of Editors-in-Chief said in a statement on Thursday. “Especially for his loved ones, friends and colleagues. Together we lost in Peter a tireless and brave fighter for justice