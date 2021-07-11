All 12-year-olds living in the Netherlands born in 2009 can now register for an appointment to be vaccinated either online or by calling the national hotline (0800-70 70), Health Minister Hugo de Jong tweeted on Sunday. Those born in 2009 who have not turned 12 yet, can register for a vaccine on their twelfth birthday.

The announcement means that anyone living in the Netherlands from the age of 12 and older can get vaccinated against Covid-19.

People in this age group do not have to wait for their official vaccination invitation in the mail.

They will receive the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine which has been declared safe for use in the Netherlands for people between the ages of 12 and 17. The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is the only product allowed for children between the ages of 12 and 17. No vaccines haven been approved for use by people age 11 and younger.

Minors aged 16 and older can decide for themselves if they want to be vaccinated. Adolescents younger than 16 require the approval of their guardian to receive the shot. Vaccinations are encouraged, but not compulsory.

The government aims to give all young people 12 and older the chance to receive at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the start of the new school year.

An approved form of identification, the appointment confirmation and a completed health survey are required for vaccination. The survey is usually included in the official paper invitation, and is also available online and at the location where the jab will be given.

More than an estimated 17.6 million jabs have placed in the Netherlands since the start of the vaccination campaign.