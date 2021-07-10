Netherlands residents feel that some habits that changed or were formed upon them during the coronavirus pandemic should stick around even once things are back to normal, the Red Cross found in a poll of a thousand people. For example, 54 percent don't plan to go back to the traditional greeting of three kisses on the cheek, and a third plan to stick to no handshaking, De Telegraaf reports.

56 percent of respondents said they would also keep coughing or sneezing into their elbows, instead of covering their mouths with their hands. Other habits will be ditched more quickly. Only 10 percent said they plan to keep wearing a mask.

The poll was one between June 17 and 25, just before lockdown measures were relaxed and when Covid-19 infection figures were still decreasing. At the time, 86 percent of respondents said they were looking to society opening up more and more.

At the same time, a significant minority of respondents were more hesitant about a return to normal. "About a fifth of all respondents is avoiding public tranpsor, bars, concerts, festivals or the theater for the time being," the Red Cross said.

29 percent said they worried about getting overstimulated, 38 percent did not look forward to facing crowded places again. And 42 percent agreed with the statement: "I now feel uncomfortable when I'm around a lot of people."

According to the Red Cross, the group of people struggling with loneliness, fear or sadness hasn't really decreased in size. People who need advice and support can contact the Red Cross helpline, the aid organization said.