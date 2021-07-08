Some 5,475 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the RIVM said on Thursday. That was the highest single-day total reported since May 14, and it pushed the seven-day average up 40 percent to 2,330.

The moving average was nearly four-times the value reported on June 30, a third wave low point. Coronavirus testing has increased by half, making it harder for many to schedule an appointment to get tested. Those screened by the GGD were diagnosed with the infections 7.1 percent of the time over the past week, according to preliminary data. That has risen from just over 4 percent in a matter of days.

Amsterdam residents tested positive an astonishingly high 732 times. That is more than was reported for the whole of the Netherlands on June 30. The capital averaged 298 new infections on each of the past seven days, an increase of 580 percent in a week.

Rotterdam also reported 419 new infections, bringing its moving average up to 179. With 384 infections reported on Thursday, Utrecht has also seen its moving average jump by 740 percent in a week to 124.

Groningen posted 377 new cases, bringing its average up to 129, a ten-fold increase in a week.

New measures possible

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge has asked for new advice on how to handle the rise in infections. The increase has thus far largely been attributed to younger people, who have been less likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19 in the Netherlands.

With most coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands relaxed only on June 26, De Jonge asked the Outbreak Management Team to guide policy about the reintroduction of measures. An announcement on this was expected on Friday.

Hospital total falls below 200; ICU tally down to 90

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating fewer than 200 people for Covid-19 for the first time since September 13. There were 196 patients in care, a five percent decrease since Wednesday afternoon.

The tally included 90 patients in intensive care, a net decrease of 14. Regular care departments saw a net rise of four patients to 106.

Over the past week, the hospital total has fallen by 29 percent. A similar drop would bring the patient figure down to 140 by next Thursday.

Vaccination progress slows

To date, 17,277,702 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Netherlands, including an average of about 186 thousand on each of the past seven days. With the holiday period underway, the vaccination progress has shown signs of slowing down.

About 176 thousand people were given a jab on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health estimated. About 1.4 million shots were expected to be administered this calendar week.