Politicians reacted with shock and anger over the shooting of Peter R. de Vries. The 64-year-old crime reporter was reportedly shot in the head at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. De Vries was transported to an area hospital, believed to be the VU Medical Center, in critical condition.

Amsterdam city officials were expected to hold a press conference about the matter at 11 p.m., which could address rumors that several arrests were made in connection with the case, and rumors about the reporter's condition. While Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus was in an emergency consultation over the matter with the counterterrorism office NCTV hours after the incident, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra was in a debate in the Tweede Kamer.

"Of course we don't know the circumstances," Hoekstra said. "But whatever the circumstances, this is unimaginable and terrible news. Our thoughts are of course with all those who are affected by this and who are very sad about this."

"An attack on the free press is an attack on someone with loved ones, but also an attack on our free society. On all of us," said SP leader Lilian Marijnissen. She said her thoughts were with De Vries and his loved ones.

“This is an attack on our rule of law. All boundaries have been crossed. Unbelievable," said VVD parliamentarian Ingrid Michon on social media.

"What a bizarre and horrific message. I wish his family and friends a lot of strength in this uncertain time," said Hanneke van der Werf, a member of parliament from D66. “ Let's hope this journalist isn't silenced forever."

PvdA party leader Lilianne Ploumen said, “What unimaginable and terrible news. An attack on Peter R. de Vries, on journalism and our free society. My thoughts are with Peter R. de Vries and his family.”

"Sitting here crying, really no words for it," said Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, the State Secretary for Economic Affairs.