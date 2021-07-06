Political parties PvdA and ChristenUnie want to legally oblige the government to cut child poverty by at least half in the coming years. MPs from the two parties said that the issue is not addressed with enough urgency.

The number of children growing up in poverty must be reduced by at least half by 2030 compared to 2018 levels, the Dutch parties believe. The ultimate goal should be that child poverty is entirely eradicated.

"We should never consider poverty normal. In our country there are still children who have to go to bed without dinner, who do not have hot water at home, or who do not have quality school supplies," said ChristienUnie MPDon Ceder.

PvdA MP Gijs van Dijk stressed that children can suffer "serious consequences" if they grow up in poverty. "Children carry that with them for years to come," he argued.

The two parties have also advocated for keeping track of progress in eliminating child poverty. According to them, annual reporting on child poverty-related indicators must also become mandatory.

The parties were inspired by New Zealand's Social Democratic Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had enacted a similar law in 2020, according to newswire ANP.