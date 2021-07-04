Twin cotton-top tamarin infants were born on Saturday at the Blijdorp Zoo in Rotterdam. Earlier this week, the zoo also reported the birth of two sea lion pups.

The cotton-top tamarin is a critically endangered species. There are currently only 7,500 of their kind left in the world. They can be recognized by a large clump of white hair on their head.

Also known as the Pinche monkey, the cotton-top tamarin is home to the tropical and secondary forests of northwestern Colombia. Females of this species are known to give birth to twins.

Pinche monkeys are monogamous animals. In groups, there is usually a clear dominance hierarchy where only the dominant pair is allowed to breed. It is already the third set of twins the mother in the Blijdorp Too has given birth to.

The Rotterdam zoo supports a project to protect the species in its natural habitat. 100 thousand new trees have already been planted through the initiative to increase the habitat of the cotton-top tamarin. Field research is also being conducted to discover more about the factors that ensure the survival of the monkey.

On Thursday, the Blijdorp Zoo also reported the birth of two sea lions: Joost and Tycha. The two pups were born to separate mothers in the same harem.

All new additions are said to be fairing well.